‘Light, androgynous and chic in the heat’ – why waistcoats are the new wardrobe must-have

As summer heatwaves intensify, assembling an appropriate outfit to wear in the city – when the desire to look smart and polished is often stymied by the more pressing need to stay cool on the commute – can feel increasingly challenging. What do you wear when the floaty chiffon dress and denim cut-offs you wore on holiday just won’t do? Enter the waistcoat.

First popularised in the 17th century, when Charles II decreed the “vest” to be a symbol of nobility and part of an Englishman’s correct uniform, the formal menswear garment has recently been co-opted by the style set as a sleek, more structured summer alternative to the basic T-shirt or tank. The trend has been percolating on the runway for some seasons, but has now made the transition off it, with Alexa Chung and actress Ayo Edebiri cementing its status as a worthy wardrobe staple.

“I’ve always been drawn to waistcoats, particularly in the warmer months,” said Danielle Mulham, founder of Australian womenswear label Posse, whose linen waistcoats have become something of an “It” item among the minimalist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-adoring fashion crowd. “They allow you to feel chic and put-together without too much effort.”