Want to transform the feel of a space and your state of mind? Light a scented candle

“Seventy-five per cent of our emotions generated daily are caused by smell; smelling is simply the fastest and easiest way to relieve stress,” said Joyce Lian, Singapore perfumer and founder of Scent Journer, “Creating an environment for self-care is vital in our fast-paced society where we face high levels of stress. Our candle delivers benefits such as calming, relaxing and healing notes,” she continued. The brand just launched its scented candle in November.

This is the ethos now, but not so unlike the ethos 5,000 years ago, when candles were invented. Many different civilisations throughout mankind’s history have created their versions of candles for essentially the same reasons that we create it today: To light up a dark space, to make our space safer, more habitable and cosier, and to lift the spirits – places of worship proliferate with candles. One lights a candle, one prays.

But what is a candle? Essentially, a candle is dipping a wick into molten wax or oil, then lighting the wick. Scented candles have been around a long time – nearly as long as candles themselves, which are believed to date back to the Iron Age. Candles were then often made from animal fat which didn't smell like a bit like the Diptyque candle of today. But Man, ever creative, found myriad solutions over time to combat the unpleasant animal odours, including the addition of incense to the wax, thereby creating the first scented candles.