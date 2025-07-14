These 5 icons of modern watchmaking celebrate their birthdays in 2025

In the history of modern horology, only a handful of watches have not only kept time but also defined eras. In 2025, a number of them are marking major milestones. Take the Seiko Diver’s Watch, for instance. This 60-year-old marvel of Japanese engineering, released at a time when dive watches were a novelty, continues to set the benchmark for reliability and resilience.

Then there’s Omega’s 30-year partnership with James Bond, which has turned the Seamaster Diver 300M into cinematic legend. Ditto the Planet Ocean, which has steadfastly conquered oceanic depths for the past 20 years.

Fresh out of its teenage years, the Hublot Big Bang celebrates two decades of technical accomplishments, many of them world-firsts. Last but not least, the underrated Cartier Pasha is turning a big 4-0, resolutely maintaining its guise of sporty elegance.