Better together: Why these watch collaborations stand out

The serpent’s “eyes” double as domed hour and minute displays, machined from aluminium to keep things light, while its “brain” is the oversized 14mm flying balance wheel, held in place by a balance bridge engraved with both brands’ names. The movement has also been decorated with the Serpenti’s hexagonal scales, giving the impression of a car grille. At the rear lugs, two crowns styled like car wheels let you set the time and wind the movement respectively.

Three versions are available, each limited to 33 pieces: One in titanium with blue eye domes, another in 18k rose gold with green, and a third in black PVD-coated stainless steel with red accents.

LOUIS VUITTON X KARI VOUTILAINEN

Louis Vuitton may be a fashion juggernaut, but when it comes to watchmaking, it has a soft spot for the little guys. In 2023, the maison launched the Louis Vuitton Prize for Independent Creatives, a biennial award complete with a cash grant and a one-year mentorship at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. That same year, it kicked off a new series of high-profile collaborations, debuting with Rexhep Rexhepi and a wildly complicated double-faced chiming chronograph.