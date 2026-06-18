Standout jewellery watches from Watches & Wonders 2026

While Watches & Wonders 2026 had no shortage of technical firsts, some of its most memorable creations belonged to a different discipline. The fair's jewellery timepieces – among them a S$1.6-million Hublot diamond tourbillon, a Chanel secret watch cuff embroidered by haute couture specialists and a Patek Philippe Grand Complications set with some of the world's rarest gemstones – showed why the relationship between high watchmaking and high jewellery remains one of the industry’s richest creative territories.

HUBLOT BIG BANG IMPACT ONE MILLION

The Big Bang Impact One Million showcases Hublot's ability to combine high jewellery artistry with complex watchmaking in a statement piece. As its name suggests, it also comes with a cool price tag of CHF1 million (about S$1.62 million).



Housed in a commanding 45mm polished white gold case measuring 15.8mm thick, the timepiece places a flying tourbillon at the heart of its design. Encircling it are 500 diamonds in various cuts totalling 44.6 carats that are set in a vortex-like pattern that accentuates the complication. The effect adds depth across the dial and case.