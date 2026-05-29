The innovative new watches from Watches and Wonders 2026
From Chanel’s patented tweed setting to IWC’s spaceflight-ready tool watch and Parmigiani Fleurier’s disappearing chronograph, these Watches and Wonders 2026 launches show how mechanical watchmaking is still pushing forward.
Beyond vintage revivals and heritage reissues, Watches and Wonders Geneva 2026 showed that mechanical watchmaking is still capable of genuine invention. Across major maisons and independent brands, this year’s most technically ambitious launches went beyond aesthetic refinements, spanning ultra-thin platinum tourbillons, disappearing chronographs, space-certified tool watches and new approaches to gem-setting. Together, they pointed to an industry still intent on testing what a mechanical watch can be, and where it can go.
Chanel Gabrielle Watch: A patented tweed-setting technique makes its debut
Few fashion houses are as closely associated with a textile as Chanel is with tweed. With the Gabrielle Watch, the maison translates that signature fabric into a three-dimensional diamond mosaic, using a newly patented gem-setting technique.
Limited to 10 pieces, the 43mm watch is built around a sculptural white-gold figure of Gabrielle Chanel, shown emerging from a black-lacquered onyx dial in her recognisable white tweed suit, one hand slipped into a pocket and her gaze directed towards the time below.
The technical achievement lies in the suit. Inspired by snow-setting, Chanel’s patented tweed setting uses tiny hand-hammered and engraved gold and platinum beads to secure the diamonds in a dimensional mosaic, evoking the interwoven texture of tweed at miniature scale. Reproducing the effect required several rounds of testing and the expertise of two specialist gem-setters from the Chanel Watch Manufacture.
The watch is set with 651 brilliant-cut diamonds, weighing approximately 6.66 carats in total, including 461 diamonds on Mademoiselle’s tweed suit alone. Black lacquer details define the suit trims, hat and hair, while a high-precision quartz movement powers the timekeeping.
Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum: The world’s thinnest platinum tourbillon watch
Measuring just 1.85mm thick, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum is billed as the world’s thinnest platinum tourbillon watch, marking the Roman maison’s 10th slimness record within the Octo Finissimo line.
What makes the 10-piece limited edition especially impressive is its material. Platinum is exceptionally dense and difficult to work with, which makes achieving such thinness more than a matter of miniaturisation. It also speaks to Bulgari’s manufacturing capability within the Octo Finissimo line.
The 40mm case and integrated bracelet are finished in satin-polished and brushed platinum, while blue accents add contrast to the skeletonised dial. The watch is powered by the hand-wound BVF 900 flying tourbillon calibre, which offers a 42-hour power reserve.
Ulysse Nardin Super Freak: A radical anniversary watch for the Freak’s silver jubilee
When Ulysse Nardin debuted the Freak in 2001, it helped define the modern superwatch. The radical timepiece had no crown or conventional hands, and its calibre rotated to indicate the time, with the barrel serving as the hour indicator and the movement as the minute hand. Twenty-five years on, the manufacture marks both its 180th anniversary and the Freak’s silver jubilee with the 50-piece limited-edition Super Freak.
Housed in a 44mm white-gold case, the Super Freak is described by Ulysse Nardin as the world’s first automatic double tourbillon that also functions as a carousel. Two inclined titanium flying tourbillons rotate in opposite directions, creating a watch that is almost constantly in motion. Only 13 of its 511 components remain stationary – a detail that helps explain why the brand calls it the most complicated time-only watch ever made.
Other innovations include a newly patented gimbal system that transmits energy to the Freak’s first seconds display, as well as Ulysse Nardin’s Grinder automatic winding system. The latter helps power the complex mechanism for three days, while silicon and DIAMonSIL technology are used to improve precision and durability.
Grand Seiko Spring Drive UFA Ushio 300 Diver: The most accurate Spring Drive dive watch yet
Grand Seiko brings its Ultra Fine Accuracy technology beneath the waves with the new Spring Drive UFA Ushio 300 Diver, its most accurate Spring Drive dive watch to date. Powered by the new Caliber 9RB1, the watch delivers an annual accuracy rate of ±20 seconds, or roughly ±3 seconds per month – an exceptional figure for a mainspring-powered diver.
The achievement is notable given the watch’s compact proportions. Measuring 40.8mm across and 12.9mm thick, it is Grand Seiko’s smallest dive watch, made possible by the movement’s compact architecture. The case and bracelet are crafted from High-Intensity Titanium, a proprietary alloy that is approximately 30 per cent lighter than stainless steel and designed for strength and corrosion resistance.
Available in two colours, the watch continues Grand Seiko’s long-running fascination with Japanese nature through vivid gradient dials named Ushio, Japanese for tide. The blue SLGB023 evokes light streaming into the deep ocean, while the green SLGB025 recalls shallow coastal waters near the shore.
The bracelet also features a newly developed locking extension clasp. A three-step system allows up to 6mm of fine-tuning, while an extension feature designed for use over a dive suit adds another 18mm. Together with a 120-click ceramic bezel and 300m water resistance, these details reinforce the watch’s diving credentials.
IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Venturer Vertical Drive: A mechanical tool watch built for spaceflight
IWC Schaffhausen has spent 90 years building aviation tool watches. With the Pilot’s Venturer Vertical Drive, it extends that legacy beyond the cockpit. The watch is described by IWC as the first mechanical tool watch designed from the ground up for human spaceflight. It is also the first IWC watch to receive spaceflight qualification from Vast, the company developing Haven-1, which is scheduled to become the world’s first commercial space station.
The watch’s most radical departure is the absence of a crown. Instead, a patent-pending rotating bezel system handles winding, time-setting and time-zone adjustment, allowing astronauts wearing pressurised EVA gloves to operate every function. A rocker switch on the case side toggles between modes.
The 44.3mm case is crafted from white zirconium oxide ceramic, while the bezel and caseback use IWC’s proprietary Ceratanium, a material that combines the lightness of titanium with ceramic-like scratch resistance. Together, these materials help the watch withstand simulations of launch forces, severe vibrations, vacuum conditions and extreme temperature swings.
The watch is powered by the new calibre 32722, which offers a 120-hour power reserve, a dual-time display and a 24-hour GMT indication – useful on a space station where the sun rises 16 times a day.
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Chronographe Mysterieux: A chronograph that disappears when not in use
The chronograph is one of watchmaking’s most recognisable complications, often defined by subdials, scales and visual busyness. With the Tonda PF Chronographe Mysterieux, Parmigiani Fleurier does something radically different: It makes the chronograph disappear until it is needed.
The 40mm Tonda PF Chronographe Mysterieux in platinum is billed as a world first: a chronograph that reveals none of its complexity at rest. The dial appears as a clean three-hand Tonda PF model, with a Mineral Blue Grain d’Orge guilloche surface. Press the monopusher between 7 and 8 o’clock, and three rhodium-plated chronograph hands deploy across the full dial, while rose-gold civil-time hands appear alongside them.
A second press stops the chronograph; a third aligns the chronograph hands with the civil-time hands before they withdraw entirely. The complication disappears again.
Behind the disappearing act is the bespoke calibre PF053, a 362-component movement with a triple-clutch architecture and a 60-hour power reserve.
Tag Heuer Monaco Evergraph: A chronograph mechanism built around flexible components
The chronograph has long been central to Tag Heuer’s identity. Since 1969, when the original Monaco debuted as the world’s first square, water-resistant automatic chronograph, its distinctive case has served as one of the brand’s most daring canvases. This year, it becomes the platform for what Tag Heuer describes as one of its most significant mechanical achievements yet.
The 40mm Monaco Evergraph in Grade 5 titanium houses the new Calibre TH80-00, which introduces a chronograph mechanism built around flexible components. Developed over five years at Tag Heuer Lab, it replaces most of the traditional levers and springs that govern the start, stop and reset functions. Instead, two flexible components bend rather than pivot, reducing friction and mechanical wear. The result is a pusher action designed to remain sharp and consistent even after years of use.
The movement also features the TH-Carbonspring oscillator for magnetic resistance, a 70-hour power reserve and COSC certification. Its inverted construction places the barrel, gear train and escapement on display through the transparent dial, making the mechanics appear suspended within the square case. Two versions are offered: a titanium model with blue accents referencing the Steve McQueen-era Ref. 1133B, and a black DLC-coated titanium edition with red accents nodding to Tag Heuer’s motorsport heritage.
ArtyA Complexity: A double inclined tourbillon in a sapphire case
With the Complexity, Geneva independent ArtyA claims a world first: two inclined tourbillons, or Conillons, positioned at 12 and 6 o’clock, linked by a differential and housed inside a transparent sapphire case – a configuration the maison says has not been realised before in watchmaking.
The 42mm by 48mm case is carved entirely from synthetic sapphire, one of the most difficult materials in watchmaking to machine and finish. Its organic, triple-concave form features two integrated domes at 12 and 6 o’clock, which act as optical lenses to magnify the two Conillons rotating beneath them.
The two inclined tourbillons are designed to improve precision by compensating for gravity from different angles as the watch moves on the wrist. A differential distributes energy between them, allowing the mechanism to work in balance.
The bespoke calibre Complexity-01 is a manual-winding movement comprising 287 components and offering a 50-hour power reserve. Limited to nine numbered pieces, the Complexity is available in transparent sapphire or deep-red synthetic ruby, making it part high complication, part mechanical art.
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Impact Jewellery: Diamonds set directly into sapphire
Hublot has built much of its reputation on bringing unusual materials into watchmaking. For 2026, it presents the Spirit of Big Bang Impact Jewellery, which the brand describes as the world’s first diamond-in-sapphire timepiece.
The challenge lies in the material. Sapphire ranks among the hardest substances used in watchmaking, making it exceptionally difficult to machine, shape and finish. Setting diamonds into sapphire adds another layer of complexity, as each stone differs slightly in size and cut. To achieve the effect, Hublot developed laser-machined mounts within the sapphire itself, with each diamond secured inside polished gold channels.
The result is visually striking. The 42mm polished sapphire tonneau case and bezel are set with 145 fancy-cut diamonds that extend across the bezel and dial in the fragmented Impact Bang motif first introduced by Hublot in 2016. The shards radiate across the skeletonised display, framing the moon phase at 6 o’clock and big date at 1 o’clock. The 20-piece limited edition is powered by the HUB1770 self-winding skeleton moon-phase calibre, which offers a 50-hour power reserve.