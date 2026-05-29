The innovative new watches from Watches and Wonders 2026

Few fashion houses are as closely associated with a textile as Chanel is with tweed. With the Gabrielle Watch, the maison translates that signature fabric into a three-dimensional diamond mosaic, using a newly patented gem-setting technique.

Limited to 10 pieces, the 43mm watch is built around a sculptural white-gold figure of Gabrielle Chanel, shown emerging from a black-lacquered onyx dial in her recognisable white tweed suit, one hand slipped into a pocket and her gaze directed towards the time below.

The technical achievement lies in the suit. Inspired by snow-setting, Chanel’s patented tweed setting uses tiny hand-hammered and engraved gold and platinum beads to secure the diamonds in a dimensional mosaic, evoking the interwoven texture of tweed at miniature scale. Reproducing the effect required several rounds of testing and the expertise of two specialist gem-setters from the Chanel Watch Manufacture.

The watch is set with 651 brilliant-cut diamonds, weighing approximately 6.66 carats in total, including 461 diamonds on Mademoiselle’s tweed suit alone. Black lacquer details define the suit trims, hat and hair, while a high-precision quartz movement powers the timekeeping.

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