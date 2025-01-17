10 watches with green dials from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier and more to sport in 2025
Once an occasional flourish, the verdant hue is now a bold statement, with watchmakers pushing boundaries to make green the new black. From regal emerald tones to understated khaki shades, this trend has reignited a love affair with nature’s most versatile and timeless hue.
Green dials are making waves in the world of horology once again, and it’s not hard to see why. This once-unconventional hue has become the go-to choice for watch manufacturers looking to add a fresh edge to their collections.
Rolex leads the charge with its impeccably finished ombre green dial on a new Day-Date 40 model in yellow gold, while Patek Philippe’s Cubitus plays it cool with an olive shade and a sleek steel case. Meanwhile, Cartier’s Santos-Dumont offers a sophisticated lacquered green iteration, and Frederique Constant goes full luxe with a malachite dial that’s unapologetically opulent. In a sea of black and blue dials, these green stunners are the perfect way to stand out without trying too hard.
ROLEX OYSTER PERPETUAL DAY-DATE 40
The brand-new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in yellow gold with a green ombre dial is a striking expression of luxury. Its mesmerising dial steals the show, transitioning seamlessly from a vibrant green centre to deep black edges, showcasing Rolex’s concentric gradient design first introduced in the 1980s and revived in 2019. This intricate ombre effect is achieved through the meticulous application of black lacquer, a process overseen by skilled specialists to ensure a perfect execution.
Adding distinction to the 40mm yellow gold Oyster case and framing the bold dial is Rolex’s iconic fluted bezel. Both the case and President bracelet – renowned for its semi-circular three-piece links and exceptional comfort – are crafted at Rolex’s exclusive foundry. Here, only the purest metals are used, meticulously inspected, and shaped to perfection for unmatched quality.
Powering the watch is the Calibre 3255, a self-winding movement delivering COSC-certified precision and an impressive 70-hour power reserve. Waterproof to 100m, this timepiece is as robust as it is stunning, making it an exquisite green statement for the discerning collector.
PATEK PHILIPPE CUBITUS REF 5821/1A-001
Arguably one of 2024’s biggest and most unexpected watch launches, the Cubitus collection is Patek Philippe’s first new collection in 25 years. It comprises three models, including the handsome Cubitus Ref 5821/1A-001, an all-steel timepiece that redefines sporty elegance. The 45mm square case, softened with rounded edges, is sleek at just 8.3mm thick, ensuring a comfortable and refined fit on the wrist. Alternating satin-brushed and polished finishes highlight the case and bracelet's contemporary aesthetic.
The olive-green dial, horizontally embossed with a fine sunburst finish, oozes urban chic. White gold applied baton-style markers and luminescent-coated hands enhance legibility, while a date aperture at 3 o’clock, framed in white gold, adds functional elegance. Powered by the self-winding 26-330 SC calibre, the watch features a stop-seconds mechanism to enable precise time-setting to the nearest second. The transparent sapphire caseback reveals intricate movement details, including a central 21k gold rotor adorned with the dial’s horizontal motif.
CARTIER SANTOS-DUMONT
The Cartier Santos-Dumont collection welcomes three new coloured editions, including this stunning model in vibrant olive green. Paying tribute to the elegance inherited from Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont, this platinum timepiece features a dial and bezel coated with an exquisite olive-green lacquer, which consists of a layer thinner than a thousandth of a millimetre. Hand-polished to perfection, the lacquer lends depth, contrast, and a radiant brilliance to the design.
Framed by a signature 31.5mm by 43.5mm arched metal case punctuated with screws, the distinctive square dial is adorned with elegant Arabic numerals that mirror its rounded corners. Powered by the manual mechanical Calibre 430 MC movement, this refined watch is a limited edition of 200 numbered pieces.
ARNOLD & SON PERPETUAL MOON 41.5 PLATINUM FERN GREEN EDITION "CLEAR SKIES"
This 28-piece limited edition features a striking fern-green dial inspired by the lush English gardens of Cornwall – the birthplace of John Arnold, one of the most inventive watchmakers of the 18th century. Adding shimmering texture to the dial is the Stellar Rays finish, which is achieved through clever irregular engraving and layered transparent lacquer for depth and brilliance.
A luminous white mother-of-pearl moon is the scene-stealer. Realistically depicted against a grained sky with a midnight blue PVD treatment, it is also overlaid with Super-LumiNova. While it’s imperceptible in the day, this added colour gives it a whole new look at night. The large moon is surrounded by hand-painted constellations of Ursa Major and Cassiopeia. A tribute to Arnold’s legacy in marine chronometers, these celestial landmarks were once used to accurately determine a ship’s position at sea.
Powered by the manually wound A&S1512 calibre, this 41.5mm platinum watch boasts exceptional lunar accuracy, deviating just one day every 122 years, and offers a 90-hour power reserve. A secondary moonphase display on the caseback allows fast and accurate adjustment of the moon age.
HUBLOT CLASSIC FUSION CHRONOGRAPH ARTURO FUENTE KING GOLD
Marking the 25th anniversary of the legendary Fuente Fuente OpusX cigar is Hublot’s eye-catching Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold timepiece. Housed in a 42mm case made of the manufacture’s proprietary King Gold, this is the first Arturo Fuente reference to feature a sunray-patterned emerald green dial with a gradient fume effect. The dial’s depth is further enhanced by a laser-engraved tobacco leaf motif on the bezel and the gold-and-green anniversary OpusX logo at 3 o’clock.
For an exclusive touch, the solid King Gold caseback reveals an engraved and lacquered OpusX 25th Anniversary artwork. Paired with a matching green alligator leather and rubber strap, this model houses the HUB1153 automatic chronograph movement with a 48-hour power reserve. Limited to just 50 pieces, it’s presented in a green lacquered box that doubles as a cigar humidor.
BLANCPAIN VILLERET QUANTIEME PHASES DE LUNE
This elegant ladies’ moonphase timepiece is one of four new additions to Blancpain’s signature Villeret collection. Each model showcases a radiant sunburst green dial, inspired by the lush fir trees of Vallee de Joux that surround Blancpain’s manufacture in Le Brassus, Switzerland.
Boasting a 33.2mm red gold case adorned with nearly one carat of brilliant-cut diamonds, the watch exudes refined luxury. Its signature feminine moonphase display – featuring closed eyes and a delicate beauty mark – brings a poetic charm to its precise lunar complication. The green dial is further enhanced by a date ring with a crescent-shaped hand, striking a perfect balance between functionality and sophistication. Powered by the self-winding 913QL.P movement, this dainty beauty will take you seamlessly from day to night.
FREDERIQUE CONSTANT CLASSIC MOONPHASE DATE MANUFACTURE
This is one for the avid watch connoisseur. The Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture timepiece is now available with a gleaming new malachite dial. A symbol of renewal, malachite is a rather soft stone with streaks ranging from light green to almost black, delivering a unique take on the green-dial trend. At 6 o’clock, the moonphase and date merge seamlessly in a single subdial, allowing the malachite’s beauty to shine.
Housed in a 40mm white gold case, the watch is powered by the FC-716 calibre with its elegant Cotes de Geneve finishes. Limited to 36 pieces, this watch is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and exclusivity.
TAG HEUER MONACO CHRONOGRAPH RACING GREEN
Tag Heuer has long been synonymous with motorsport, and its famed Monaco collection embodies this ideal. Launched in 1969, the first Monaco was a game-changer as it featured the world’s first square-cased water-resistant chronograph powered by the ground-breaking Calibre 11 movement.
The legacy continues with the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green, which boasts the liveries of British racing cars of yesteryear with its vibrant green dial, white and yellow accents. Its silver sunray-brushed dial is a nod to the engine-turned dashboards of 1920s and 1930s sports cars, while polished hour markers and light green Super-LumiNova dot markers ensure easy readability.
Housed in a 39mm sandblasted titanium case, the robust and lightweight 1,000-piece limited edition features a sapphire caseback, which offers a glimpse into its Calibre 11 movement. Completing the look are the historic Heuer logo and 9 o’clock crown that honour the original Monaco, while the green perforated strap exudes British gentleman aesthetics.
OMEGA SEAMASTER DIVER 300M IN TITANIUM AND BRONZE GOLD
This is the latest addition to the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M collection, a bold 42mm timepiece inspired by the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition. Famously worn in the James Bond film No Time To Die, it flaunts a domed sapphire crystal for vintage flair and mesh bracelet made from titanium. Lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and durable, this material boasts a sleek, dim grey finish that suits its brushed finish beautifully.
Omega’s exclusive Bronze Gold accents the bezel, crown, and helium escape valve, offering a soft pink hue that patinates naturally without oxidising. The green aluminium dial, blackened indexes, and anodised aluminium bezel ring, enhanced with vintage Super-LumiNova, complete the design. The watch is also available with an integrated green rubber strap with a fold-over clasp for a sportier look. Powered by the METAS-certified Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, this watch boasts a 55-hour power reserve.
PANERAI LUMINOR QUARANTA CARBOTECH PAM01526
The latest Luminor Quaranta Carbotech PAM01526 sets a new benchmark in lightweight design and durability. For the first time, the Luminor Quaranta line features a model with a Carbotech case made from carbon fibres and technical polymer, making it 80 percent lighter than steel and 64 percent lighter than titanium. Weighing under 100g, each 40mm watch features a distinctive matte black surface shaped by the cutting of the material, which means no two pieces are alike. This is complemented by a striking matte green sandwich dial with glowing white Super-LumiNova X1.
Powered by the automatic P.900 movement, the downsized reference flaunts a slim profile, robust three-day power reserve, and water resistance of up to 300m. Enhanced with the PAM Click Release System, it comes with interchangeable straps: a military green rubber strap as pictured here, and a calf leather option inspired by Panerai’s 1960s designs.