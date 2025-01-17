10 watches with green dials from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier and more to sport in 2025

The brand-new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in yellow gold with a green ombre dial is a striking expression of luxury. Its mesmerising dial steals the show, transitioning seamlessly from a vibrant green centre to deep black edges, showcasing Rolex’s concentric gradient design first introduced in the 1980s and revived in 2019. This intricate ombre effect is achieved through the meticulous application of black lacquer, a process overseen by skilled specialists to ensure a perfect execution.

Adding distinction to the 40mm yellow gold Oyster case and framing the bold dial is Rolex’s iconic fluted bezel. Both the case and President bracelet – renowned for its semi-circular three-piece links and exceptional comfort ­– are crafted at Rolex’s exclusive foundry. Here, only the purest metals are used, meticulously inspected, and shaped to perfection for unmatched quality.

Powering the watch is the Calibre 3255, a self-winding movement delivering COSC-certified precision and an impressive 70-hour power reserve. Waterproof to 100m, this timepiece is as robust as it is stunning, making it an exquisite green statement for the discerning collector.