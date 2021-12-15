10 stunning watches for him and her to put on your Christmas wish list

On the 220th anniversary of the tourbillon, one would expect its inventor’s legacy brand to come up with something dramatic to celebrate. But Breguet has instead unveiled a rather restrained version of its superb ultra-thin tourbillon.

Having previously been presented in guilloche, enamel and skeletonised models, the anniversary reference keeps things simple and unmistakably Breguet. This means two types of guilloche (clou de paris in the centre and grain d’orge on the periphery) and a big, beautiful, off-centred tourbillon held in place by a blued steel bridge. The words “Brevet No 157” above it is a reference to the patent number Abraham-Louis Breguet received for this complication.

The fluted rose gold case is 41mm wide and 7mm thick, and the back is engraved with a reproduction of the patent. Only 35 pieces have been made – the same number of tourbillon pocket watches Abraham-Louis made in his lifetime.

