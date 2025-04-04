Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

New Hermes watches unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2025: The Arceau Le temps suspend, Maillon libre and more
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Obsessions

New Hermes watches unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2025: The Arceau Le temps suspend, Maillon libre and more

Hermes returns to Watches & Wonders 2025 with new enticing creations.

New Hermes watches unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2025: The Arceau Le temps suspend, Maillon libre and more

The Arceau Le temps suspendu. (Photo: Tom Johnson/Hermes)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

By Clement Teo
04 Apr 2025 03:33PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2025 03:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Besides its very exclusive handbags and timeless fashion, in recent years, Hermes has been steadily establishing itself as a serious contender in the world of watchmaking.

The storied French luxury house has always been known for its craftmanship and refined aesthetics, which it has translated into a range of sophisticated timepieces that blend contemporary elegance with impressive technicity. 

At this year’s Watches & Wonders, several new pieces made their debut. Here are some highlights.

ARCEAU LE TEMPS SUSPENDU

The Arceau Le temps suspendu. (Photo: Joel Von Allmen/Hermes)
The Arceau Le temps suspendu. (Photo: Joel Von Allmen/Hermes)

Hermes brings back a refreshed version of its Arceau Le temps suspendu, first launched in 2011. This redesign has a sleek 42mm case and an openworked dial that reveals the special “Time Suspended” complication, which removes the time display when the button at 9 o'clock is pushed. The hour and minutes hands  which move in a full circle using a retrogade display – then snap to a narrow “V” at 12 o'clock. 

The Arceau Le temps suspendu. (Photo: Joel Von Allmen/Hermes)
The Arceau Le temps suspendu. (Photo: Joel Von Allmen/Hermes)

The watch runs on the Hermes H1837 automatic movement, visible through the clear caseback. It’s available in white or rose gold, paired with sunburst blue, desert brown, or deep red dials. The case includes the signature asymmetrical lugs crafted in the brand’s watchmaking workshops.

HERMES CUT LE TEMPS SUSPENDU

The Hermes Cut Le temps suspendu. (Photo: Benjamin Vigliotta/Hermes)
The Hermes Cut Le temps suspendu. (Photo: Benjamin Vigliotta/Hermes)

First launched in 2024, the Hermes Cut collection now includes the signature “Time Suspended” movement. This model comes in a 39mm rose gold case with strong lines and bold shapes and is powered by the Hermes H1912 movement. One standout version includes a bright red dial, made as a one-time release.

MAILLON LIBRE

The Maillon libre brooch watch. (Photo: Tom Johnson/Hermes)
The Maillon libre brooch watch worn as a pendant. (Photo: Tom Johnson/Hermes)

With the Maillon libre collection, Hermes reinterprets the iconic anchor chain link as a wristwatch and a brooch watch, both of which can be worn multiple ways, contrasting softness and tension in a contemporary yet universal spirit.

The Maillon libre wristwatch. (Photo: Joel Von Allmen/Hermes)
The Maillon libre wristwatch. (Photo: Joel Von Allmen/Hermes)
The wristwatch appeals with its complex structure, its diamond or terracotta tourmaline centre stones and its undulating shapes. The brooch watch, which can be worn on its own or transformed into a pendant thanks to its leather cordlet, is a nod to the brand’s leatherworking-saddlery heritage.

Related:

Source: CNA/bt

Related Topics

Timepieces & Jewellery Accessories Hermes
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement