New Hermes watches unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2025: The Arceau Le temps suspend, Maillon libre and more

Besides its very exclusive handbags and timeless fashion, in recent years, Hermes has been steadily establishing itself as a serious contender in the world of watchmaking.

The storied French luxury house has always been known for its craftmanship and refined aesthetics, which it has translated into a range of sophisticated timepieces that blend contemporary elegance with impressive technicity.

At this year’s Watches & Wonders, several new pieces made their debut. Here are some highlights.