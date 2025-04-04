New Hermes watches unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2025: The Arceau Le temps suspend, Maillon libre and more
Hermes returns to Watches & Wonders 2025 with new enticing creations.
Besides its very exclusive handbags and timeless fashion, in recent years, Hermes has been steadily establishing itself as a serious contender in the world of watchmaking.
The storied French luxury house has always been known for its craftmanship and refined aesthetics, which it has translated into a range of sophisticated timepieces that blend contemporary elegance with impressive technicity.
At this year’s Watches & Wonders, several new pieces made their debut. Here are some highlights.
ARCEAU LE TEMPS SUSPENDU
Hermes brings back a refreshed version of its Arceau Le temps suspendu, first launched in 2011. This redesign has a sleek 42mm case and an openworked dial that reveals the special “Time Suspended” complication, which removes the time display when the button at 9 o'clock is pushed. The hour and minutes hands – which move in a full circle using a retrogade display – then snap to a narrow “V” at 12 o'clock.
The watch runs on the Hermes H1837 automatic movement, visible through the clear caseback. It’s available in white or rose gold, paired with sunburst blue, desert brown, or deep red dials. The case includes the signature asymmetrical lugs crafted in the brand’s watchmaking workshops.
HERMES CUT LE TEMPS SUSPENDU
First launched in 2024, the Hermes Cut collection now includes the signature “Time Suspended” movement. This model comes in a 39mm rose gold case with strong lines and bold shapes and is powered by the Hermes H1912 movement. One standout version includes a bright red dial, made as a one-time release.
MAILLON LIBRE
With the Maillon libre collection, Hermes reinterprets the iconic anchor chain link as a wristwatch and a brooch watch, both of which can be worn multiple ways, contrasting softness and tension in a contemporary yet universal spirit.