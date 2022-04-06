Watchmakers tinker with new materials to draw new buyers: Lab-made diamonds, Vantablack and more

Lab-made diamonds, recycled plastic and 3D printing: This year's Geneva watch fair was teeming with timepieces crafted from new materials, aimed at seducing a new generation of luxury watch connoisseurs.

H Moser, a niche brand producing 2,000 watches a year for wealthy collectors, this year presented a watch covered in Vantablack, a super-black coating that absorbs nearly all light.

Perched against a black background, the watch, which is still in the concept stage, creates the illusion of a black hole, with only the coloured hands visible to the naked eye.

The material, consisting of carbon nanotubes and made by NanoSystems, is considered the darkest pigment in the world.

"I wanted to bring something different than what will be on display in shop windows three months from now," company chief Edouard Meylan told AFP at the Watches And Wonders fair.

"I wanted to show the future of materials," he said adding that he had aimed to provide a view to how the watch industry might look five years down the line.