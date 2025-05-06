Turning points in time: The watch brands celebrating major milestones in 2025

Congratulations. If you’re reading this, it means you’ve survived the first quarter of the current millennium. And so have a number of watch brands – not just clinging on, but thriving across decades and even centuries. While anniversaries might seem like a convenient excuse to lob dozens of limited editions at frenzied collectors, they’re also a celebration of what it takes to endure: a tireless pursuit of excellence, a spirit of innovation, a sharp instinct for what people want – and the occasional nerve to ignore it completely.

In a time of deepening uncertainty, there is something reassuring about horological milestones. They’re reminders of the human capacity for perseverance – measured, quite literally, in hours, minutes, and seconds.

VACHERON CONSTANTIN – 270 YEARS

When you’ve been around for nearly three centuries, you don’t really have an excuse not to have mastered every complication known to man. And Vacheron Constantin frequently likes to remind us that it just about has. As recently as last year, it unveiled the Berkley Grand Complication pocket watch with a record 63 complications, and this April, followed up with the Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication, now the most complicated wristwatch in the world with 41 complications.