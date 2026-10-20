Watchmaking terms explained: From chronographs to grand feu enamel

Watches are as beautiful as they are mechanically complex, and the terminology can be confusing for those new to the world of fine watchmaking, especially haute horlogerie.

Fine watchmaking comes with its own vocabulary, and understanding terms like “guilloche”, “grand feu” and “chronometer” can deepen one's appreciation of the craftsmanship and expertise behind a timepiece. From the artistry of a dial to the mechanical sophistication of a complication, we break down some of the terms you might encounter and explore the maisons keeping these traditional crafts alive.

WATCH MOVEMENT 101: WHAT MAKES YOUR TIMEPIECE TICK

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