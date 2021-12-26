Going ahead with a VTL vacation? Essentials for your tropical getaway

There is no question that Singaporeans love to travel, and while the recent announcement of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) freeze from Dec 23 to Jan 20 might have thrown a spanner in the works, there are those who are forging ahead with their travel plans.

Whether you’ve booked a beach luxe getaway in Fiji to switch off, or a transcendental cultural immersion in Cambodia, or simply just indulging in an eating spree in Malaysia, there’s no reason not to be upbeat.

While it is wise to remain cautious, there is no reason not to open up our wallets. And that includes fattening up our dated wardrobes with the best and latest vacation threads. So relax and let luggage space be the only thing you have to worry about.