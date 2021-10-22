Who are buying Good Class Bungalows (GCBs) in Singapore?

1. Chew Shou Zi, TikTok CEO

TikTok is THE social media app of the 2020s, and newly appointed Singaporean CEO Chew Shou Zi has surely cashed in on the Chinese company’s success, having recently purchased an S$86 million Good Class Bungalow at Queen Astrid Park in the Holland/Bukit Timah area.

The property sits on a sprawling land area of 31,800 square feet, with 38-year-old Chew’s expenditure working out to a hefty S$2,700 psf.

2. Chloe Tong, Wife of Grab CEO Anthony Tan

Grab has supplanted taxis as an essential form of transport in Singapore, and 30-year-old Chloe Tong, wife of Grab CEO, Anthony Tan, recently celebrated the company’s success by purchasing a S$40 million, S$1,849 psf Good Class Bungalow in Bin Tong Park.

Bin Tong Park is sandwiched in between the affluent enclaves of Sixth Avenue and Holland Village. Built in the nineties, the property sits on 21,637 square feet of land and was previously owned by a doctor.

3. Tan Min-Liang, Razer CEO

Razer’s famous gaming mice have catapulted co-founder and CEO Tan Min-Liang to the A-list of tech entrepreneurs. Tan recently entered into an agreement to purchase a S$52.8 million, $1,706 psf Good Class Bungalow on Third Avenue. The property’s land area measures 30,954 square feet and is situated in the Bukit Timah area, right next to the prestigious Sixth Avenue.

4. Ian Ang, Secretlab CEO

Ian Ang is sitting pretty thanks to the success of Secretlab, the gaming chair company that he co-founded. In fact, the company is doing so well that 28-year-old Ang recently purchased two luxury properties, a penthouse at Leedon Residence and a 23,424 square foot Good Class Bungalow on Caldecott Hill in the Thomson area.

The latter cost S$36 million or S$4,291 psf and offers panoramic views of the surrounding area. Ang intends to have the house rebuilt and redesigned.

5. Jin Xiao Qun, wife of Nanofilm Technologies CEO Shi Xu

Nanofilm Technologies, which was founded in 1999 by Dr Shi Xu, turned its founder and CEO into a billionaire when the company was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange last year. Shi’s wife, Jin Xiao Qun, who immigrated to Singapore with him from China in the nineties, recently purchased a Good Class Bungalow for S$128,800,800 or S$4,005 psf.

The 1964 property, known as the LadyVale Bungalow, is located on Nassim Road in between the Botanic Gardens and the Orchard area.

6. Zhang Hanzhi, son of Haidilao CEO Zhang Yong

Founder and chairman of everyone’s favourite hotpot chain, Haidilao, Zhang Yong is also Singapore’s richest person at the moment and together with his wife has a net worth of S$25.02 billion. In 2016, he bought a S$27 million, S$1,700 psf property nicknamed The Winged House.

This time, it’s Zhang Yong’s son, Zhang Hanzhi, making the news for a GCB purchase. Zhang Yong, who is, like his father, a naturalised Singapore citizen, recently purchased a S$42 million, S$1,940 psf Good Class Bungalow on Gallop Road near the Botanic Gardens, right next door to his father’s existing house.

7. Tommy Ong, CEO of Stamped.io

A thirty-something local entrepreneur is rumoured to have purchased a Good Class Bungalow on Cluny Hill for S$63.7 million or a record-breaking S$4,291 psf. The house is currently under construction and sits on 14,843 square feet of land.

According to sleuthing by The Business Times, the buyer is believed to be Tommy Ong, founder and CEO of Stamped.io, an e-commerce marketing platform that was recently acquired by WeCommerce Holdings.