Why is this luxury watchmaker working with a gaming company?

Razer has previously partnered with lifestyle and fashion labels like Tumi, A Bathing Ape and Fossil, so it’s not Tan’s first rodeo outside of endemic brands. More importantly for Tan, it is the message that this particular partnership embodies. “Around 80 per cent of gamers are millennials and Gen Z, so most of our audience is from that demographic, and they tend to demonstrate environmentally and socially conscious behaviour.”

It’s also a demographic that luxury watch brands have been eyeing lately, and the PAM01353 serves as an accessible introduction to mechanical timepieces. The P.900 is a straightforward, automatic movement that includes a date function at 3 o’clock, and a comfortable three-day power reserve and water resistance of 100m.

“‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ I think this proverb describes perfectly the partnership between Panerai and Razer,” added Pontroue. “Only by working together is it possible to have a stronger impact on important topics. By joining forces it is easier to discover solutions that will improve not only customers, but also the planet.”

The Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition PAM01353 is available exclusively through Panerai boutiques and panerai.com