Why men’s trousers so rarely fit

Most men — certainly me, and almost certainly you, if you happen to be a man — spend most of our days in trousers that do not fit very well and are not particularly flattering. This is partly unavoidable. The area of the body running from the belly button and lower back to the knees is oddly shaped on the most well-formed among us and (as careful observers of the male body will have noticed) varies a lot from man to man. It’s hard to wrap cloth around this stuff and have the result feature elegant lines and smooth planes.

But avoidable mistakes are made, as well. Most of them involve one or more of the three deadly sins: Too tight a leg, too low a waist, or slouchy leg-bottoms.

At some point we, as a culture, decided that tight trousers were a youthful, contemporary look. Perhaps they are. Certainly encouraging men to show off their leg shape strikes a blow for sexual equality. But there is a wide, perhaps unbridgeable gap between idea and execution here. Cutting trousers that are skinny but don’t bunch up awkwardly and ripple at the seams must require devilish cunning if even the people who dress James Bond failed spectacularly to pull it off. Clothes can’t look good if they look uncomfortable. When you are standing up straight, trouser legs, however slender, should hang down, not cling. Accordingly, stretch fabrics are out.