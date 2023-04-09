Why sneakermania is here to stay in Singapore

Those almost-instantly sold out Tiffany and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are not the only recent drops to go gaga over. Last weekend (Apr 1 to Apr 2), Sneaker Con SEA, one of the most anticipated events for shoe collectors in search of their “grail” kicks finally took place in Singapore.

Often dubbed The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth, the street culture event was meant to debut here in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. But as they say better late than never so at last, rabid shoe collectors were able to experience the event’s famous Marketplace and Trading Pit in person ‒ while sporting their coolest kicks, of course.

This is where sneaker junkies browses over 200 international and local brands for rare finds and street culture collectibles. They were also buying, selling or trading their own footwear to make a quick buck or to fill a missing piece in their collection.According to Alan Vinogradov, co-founder of Sneaker Con, the goal of this event has always been to expand the sneaker community by designing a space where sneakerheads can talk shop, network and make trades. Augmenting these networks is one of the key reasons why Singapore was chosen as the location for the inaugural Southeast Asia event ‒ over 100 events have previously been held across 40 cities around the globe,