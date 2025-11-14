Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore: What the stars wore on the yellow carpet
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum lit up the yellow brick road at Resorts World Sentosa for the Asia premiere of Wicked: For Good. We take a closer look at their spellbinding red-carpet style.
It was a star-studded evening on Thursday (Nov 13) at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), as the stars of Wicked: For Good walked the yellow brick road for the Asia premiere of the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie.
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum pulled off some fashion magic, arriving in show-stopping looks that channelled Oz-like glamour. Here’s what the stars wore.
ARIANA GRANDE
The American popstar started off the evening in a sparkly gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga, the designer’s first custom couture offering for the house. The gown featured sequins of varying shapes that shimmered, reminiscent of Glinda’s very own travelling bubble. The look was completed with a pair of pearl drop earrings from Swarovski.
For her second outfit of the evening, Grande switched to another sequined look, this time an off-shoulder gown by Thom Browne in a soft shade of blue.
CYNTHIA ERIVO
The magnetic actress stepped out in a custom black Vivienne Westwood gown, featuring a cut-out at the hip that revealed her tattoos. The strapless corset design was embroidered with black roses, paired with a matching choker. The gown even included a nod to Erivo’s character Elphaba, with a witch’s hat stitched on the inside.
The look was completed with an array of Tiffany & Co jewellery, including Tiffany Victoria Earrings, a T1 ring in white gold, a Soleste cushion cut diamond ring and a Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Wings Ring.
MICHELLE YEOH
The Malaysian actress kicked off the evening in a striped body-hugging number by Schiaparelli. She then turned heads with look number two, a stunning couture gown by Iris Van Herpen with a Victorian-inspired silhouette.
She styled the look with Mikimoto jewels, along with her signature Richard Mille watch.
JEFF GOLDBLUM
Jeff Goldblum embraced the wizard with a cape that brought a dash of Oz drama to the yellow carpet.