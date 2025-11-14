Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore: What the stars wore on the yellow carpet

It was a star-studded evening on Thursday (Nov 13) at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), as the stars of Wicked: For Good walked the yellow brick road for the Asia premiere of the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum pulled off some fashion magic, arriving in show-stopping looks that channelled Oz-like glamour. Here’s what the stars wore.

ARIANA GRANDE