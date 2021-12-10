Travelling to a ‘cold country’? Here’s what you need to stay warm – and stylish

You’ve been counting down the days for almost two years. Finally it’s possible to leave our tropical island and return without having to endure painfully long quarantines – at least not for some places you’ll hopefully be returning from.

While the pandemic may have taught us to religiously add face masks and hand sanitisers to our daily mental checklist, it hasn’t dampened our enthusiasm for escaping to foreign lands. In fact, it is plainly clear that Singaporeans are yearning to travel with airline websites crashing and travel agents facing snaking queues.

But before you round the year off with festive carolling on the streets, strolls in wintry gardens, gluhwein at Christmas markets and snow fights in the countryside (and dare we say, nights out in a club!), don’t forget to update your wardrobe. Because we know the last time you bought winter wear was in 2019.

Here’s to not feeling isolated from the rest of the world any more.