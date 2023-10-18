Where are the women designers in the world of luxury fashion?

When the French luxury conglomerate Kering announced last week that Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s creative director of 13 years, would be succeeded by JW Anderson ready-to-wear head Seán McGirr, a photo compilation of Kering’s six creative directors — all male, all white — immediately began circulating on Instagram.

“White men? For spring? Groundbreaking,” a male commenter wrote under the original post from @1Granary, the Instagram account of a student-run publication at the London art and design college Central Saint Martins. Kering declined to comment on its selection processes.

That luxury fashion is made primarily by and for women — and yet its most powerful and best-paying roles are held by men — is no secret within the industry. People of colour are also vastly under-represented in leadership positions.

Yet the appointment of a male designer to follow Burton at McQueen, and the apparent homogeneity of Kering’s creative directors, has again raised the question: Why, in 2023, are there so few women designers leading these conglomerate-backed brands?

“Patriarchy is a powerful force in the world and in the fashion industry, and this is a very true manifestation of how we see it play out,” says Ben Barry, Dean of Fashion at Parsons School of Design in New York. “We see men rise to the top of these industries at a rate that is not reflective of their [make-up] in the industry.”