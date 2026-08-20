Logo
Logo

Obsessions

Why the suit is making a comeback – and becoming easier to wear
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Obsessions

Why the suit is making a comeback – and becoming easier to wear

Women’s tailoring is loosening up, with softer cuts, oversized silhouettes and lighter fabrics making the suit more versatile than ever.

Why the suit is making a comeback – and becoming easier to wear

The modern suit is becoming less corporate and more versatile, as designers loosen traditional tailoring with softer cuts and unexpected styling. (Photos: Celine, Prada and Tom Ford; Art: CNA/Chern Ling)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Gerald Tan
By Gerald Tan
20 Aug 2026 02:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

For much of the past decade, fashion has been defined by ease. Streetwear blurred the boundaries between luxury and leisure, while athleisure turned comfort into a status symbol. Yet in recent seasons, another proposition has quietly emerged: the return of tailoring.

Not that it ever truly disappeared. The suit has remained a quiet constant in fashion’s ever-shifting landscape, but today it comes with a different attitude: less boardroom, more everyday. The rise of quiet luxury has also renewed appreciation for well-made, thoughtfully tailored clothes, encouraging a more refined approach to dressing.

Tom Ford spring/summer 2026. (Photo: Tom Ford)

Designers have responded with their own interpretations. Tailoring has become softer, looser and more sensual: think fluid jackets, relaxed trousers, nipped waists and lighter fabrics. At Tom Ford, Haider Ackermann has brought his characteristically sharp approach to modern tailoring, pairing luxurious fabrics with precise cuts.

Prada spring/summer 2026. (Photo: Prada)

Drawing on the sartorial codes established by Yves Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello has reimagined suiting for a modern audience in his women’s collections for the house. At Prada, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons continue to examine suiting as a cultural uniform, playing with proportion and silhouette while retaining the intellectual rigour that defines the brand.

Celine spring/summer 2026. (Photo: Celine)

Meanwhile, at Celine, Michael Rider has shown how suiting can become a canvas for colour, print and texture. Lemaire takes a more understated approach, championing relaxed tailoring designed for everyday life.

The result is a fresh approach to suiting. If you’ve been thinking about adding one to your wardrobe, consider this your sign. From linen styles to oversized silhouettes, here are our top picks.

THE LINEN SUIT

Linen jacket by Loro Piana. (Photo: Loro Piana)

Buy it here.

Well suited to Singapore’s tropical climate, a linen suit is an enduring warm-weather staple. Lightweight and breathable, it works just as well for summer holidays as it does for relaxed days in the city. Brands such as Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana offer refined versions in luxurious fabrics and precise cuts.

Wear it with

Slingback pump by Roger Vivier. (Photo: Roger Vivier)

Buy it here.

Bag by Loewe. (Photo: Loewe)

Buy it here.

THE DOUBLE-BREASTED SUIT

Double-breasted jacket by Saint Laurent. (Photo: Saint Laurent)

Buy it here.

Since the late Giorgio Armani redefined the double-breasted suit by stripping away its heavy shoulder pads and lining, it has evolved from a symbol of corporate authority into modern ease. Today, it adds presence without being flashy and elevates even the simplest outfit. Layer a body-skimming bodysuit under for a sharper, fashion-led look.

Wear it with

Pump by Gucci. (Photo: Gucci)

Buy it here.

Sunglasses by Gentle Monster. (Photo: Gentle Monster)

Buy it here.

THE OVERSIZED SUIT

Oversized blazer, by Jacquemus at MyTheresa. (Photo: MyTheresa)

Buy it here.

A defining silhouette of modern tailoring, the oversized suit combines fluid proportions with an effortless polish. Its versatility also makes it easy to take from travel to everyday wear. For maximum impact, wear the full suit or split the jacket and trousers into separate outfits.

Skirt by Miu Miu. (Photo: Miu Miu)

Buy it here.

Bag by Coach. (Photo: Coach)

Buy it here.

THE STATEMENT SUIT

Floral blazer by Agua by Agua Bendita at ModaOperandi. (Photo: ModaOperandi)

Buy it here.

Not every suit needs to be sensible – one in a rich colour, subtle print or unexpected fabric can inject personality into a wardrobe dominated by basics. Think florals, pinstripes or textured wool. It is often the piece people remember most.

Wear it with

Shirt by Jil Sander at Club21. (Photo: Club21)

Buy it here.

Skir by Prada. (Photo: Prada)

Buy it here.

Source: CNA/bt

Related Topics

Luxury Looks fashion
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement