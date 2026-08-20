Why the suit is making a comeback – and becoming easier to wear

For much of the past decade, fashion has been defined by ease. Streetwear blurred the boundaries between luxury and leisure, while athleisure turned comfort into a status symbol. Yet in recent seasons, another proposition has quietly emerged: the return of tailoring.

Not that it ever truly disappeared. The suit has remained a quiet constant in fashion’s ever-shifting landscape, but today it comes with a different attitude: less boardroom, more everyday. The rise of quiet luxury has also renewed appreciation for well-made, thoughtfully tailored clothes, encouraging a more refined approach to dressing.