At Milan Fashion Week, stripped back fashion and an epic switcheroo

No one does fashion week quite like the Italians. Milan Fashion Week is always jam-packed with shows, and the spotlight was set once again on powerhouse brands as they returned to the physical runway.

This time around, there were several history-making moments from Italy’s behemoths in fashion. The clothes, however, were a little more pared back – easy, elegant and feminine.

Over at Prada, "Seduction, Stripped Down" was the name co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons gave to their collection. Traditional dresses were deconstructed using elements such as trains and corsets. Leather jackets were styled with satin mini skirts with long trains. Back-baring dresses came in hues of pink, yellow and tangerine.