In Paris, celebrity sightings, splashes of colour and 80s beachwear

After more than a year of digital streams, Paris Fashion Week roared back to life, making its comeback with fashion’s big names holding shows in the flesh.

Back with people-packed runway shows were Dior, Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. While we’ve enjoyed the creativity brands have put into their digital livestreams, there’s something special about a live physical runway show.

For one, the celebrity sightings. Today’s biggest stars were back in Paris and among them was Blackpink’s Jisoo, who attended the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in a full Dior look.