Never be late for any appointment, anywhere in the world, with these worldtime watches

The beauty of horology is that it reminds us of just how inconvenient life was before modern technology, and how ingenious people were in solving basic problems like telling the time in the dark (minute repeaters) and timing horse races (chronographs). And when international travel and global communication took off in the early 20th century, the world needed a way to track time across borders. In 1931, Swiss watchmaker Louis Cottier devised the solution: The first worldtime watch.

Worldtimers display the time in major cities (usually 24) simultaneously, using a city ring and a 24-hour scale. Once you’ve set the local time and aligned your city of choice to the 12 o’clock position, the rotating 24-hour ring automatically adjusts to reflect the correct hour in every other zone. As time passes, the ring rotates accordingly, keeping everything in sync. Many modern worldtimers also feature a pusher that advances both the hour hand and the city ring together for greater convenience.