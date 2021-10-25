Xiao Zhan sparks massive shopping spree after becoming ambassador
The Chinese actor was chosen to boost Gucci sales in China, and so far, it seems to be working.
Chinese actor Xiao Zhan is the latest brand ambassador of Gucci in China, joining other popular celebrities Chris Lee, Ni Ni and Lu Han.
The fashion house made the announcement with an Instagram video featuring Zhan. In the video, Zhan was seen in key pieces from creative director Alessandro Michele’s latest collection.
In subsequent photos, Zhan also modelled the Gucci Diana handbag, as well as the Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag.
“I am honoured to be the face of Gucci. I have always admired Gucci’s vibrant design aesthetic and Michele’s romantic fashion language. I hope to collaborate more with the brand in the future, to explore the world of Gucci’s creative inspiration and to open up a multifaceted aesthetic dialogue,” the actor said.
Zhan made his debut in the entertainment world as a member of Chinese boy band X Nine. He rose to fame in 2019 after starring in TV drama, The Untamed.
The actor has a large social media following, with 29.6 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Social media fan accounts from Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia have also been created to support the actor.
Thus far, fan reactions to the announcement has been enthusiastic, with some even embarking on shopping sprees at Gucci and sharing their buys on social media.
“I went shopping at [the] Gucci Flagship in Toronto downtown today to support Gucci brand ambassador Xiao Zhan today,” wrote a Twitter user.
“After Gucci announced Xiao Zhan as its brand spokesperson, many [Xiao Zhan fans] were seen wearing their Tod’s and Zenith watches shopping at Gucci stores,” wrote another Twitter user. Aside from Gucci, Zhan is also a Tod’s and Zenith ambassador.
While luxury brands have recently been betting big on Chinese celebrity endorsements, it can sometimes go awry. Just this year, Prada cut ties with Zheng Shuang after the actress was engulfed in a surrogacy scandal. Louis Vuitton terminated its contract with Kris Wu after the singer was accused of predatory behaviour.
Zhan himself is no stranger to controversy after a fan fiction led to a clash between his fans and users of open-source repository site, Archive Of Our Own.
After losing endorsements, the actor laid low for over a year, before he was appointed the face of Tod’s and Zenith.
His star power, however, doesn't seem to have waned. After Zhan was announced as the face of Zenith, the brand's watches reportedly sold out.