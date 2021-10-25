Xiao Zhan sparks massive shopping spree after becoming ambassador

Zhan made his debut in the entertainment world as a member of Chinese boy band X Nine. He rose to fame in 2019 after starring in TV drama, The Untamed.

The actor has a large social media following, with 29.6 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Social media fan accounts from Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia have also been created to support the actor.

Thus far, fan reactions to the announcement has been enthusiastic, with some even embarking on shopping sprees at Gucci and sharing their buys on social media.

“I went shopping at [the] Gucci Flagship in Toronto downtown today to support Gucci brand ambassador Xiao Zhan today,” wrote a Twitter user.

“After Gucci announced Xiao Zhan as its brand spokesperson, many [Xiao Zhan fans] were seen wearing their Tod’s and Zenith watches shopping at Gucci stores,” wrote another Twitter user. Aside from Gucci, Zhan is also a Tod’s and Zenith ambassador.