Xpeng L03: New electric SUV puts AI and Google Maps at the centre

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has unveiled the L03, a new AI-focused coupe SUV that it is positioning as an entry point to the brand for global buyers, including those in Singapore.

Launched on July 16, 2026, at an event that was broadcast across 65 markets from Munich, the L03 arrives at a time when electric vehicles are becoming increasingly mainstream in Singapore and Chinese brands are competing more aggressively for attention in the mass-premium segment.

For Singapore motorists, the car’s appeal is likely to rest on three areas: design, in-car technology and everyday usability. Xpeng is pitching the L03 as a model that brings some of the brand’s more advanced intelligent driving features into a more accessible package.

The exterior is one of the clearest signals of that ambition. Developed under the leadership of JuanMa Lopez, a former Ferrari head of exterior design, the L03 adopts what Xpeng calls a “vital flow” design language, with a low, wide stance and a fastback roofline.