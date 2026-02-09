Gallop into the Year of the Horse with these artistic zodiac-themed watches

The American jeweller presents a tribute to the Fire Horse with the Chinese New Year Automatic 36mm from the Harry Winston Moments collection. Depicted in prosperous shades of red and gold, the three-dimensional scene on the dial features an energetic and triumphant galloping horse, brought to life with vibrant red lacquer.

The billowing clouds at the base of the dial are handcrafted using mother-of-pearl marquetry, a technique that involves the cutting and inserting of thin slivers of mother-of-pearl within the borders. The horse is depicted as galloping towards heavenly lights, represented by eight marquise-cut diamonds, which also mark the hours. An emerald cut diamond graces the dial at 6 o’clock as a nod to one of Harry Winston’s favourite gemstone cuts.

The round case is crafted in 18k rose gold, with a diameter of 36mm and height of 9.15mm. The crown is set with a gleaming white pearl at noon, and the two gold channels encircling the dial are set with 118 brilliant-cut diamonds. There are only eight pieces in the world.

IWC PORTUGIESER AUTOMATIC 42 YEAR OF THE HORSE