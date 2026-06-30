Zenvo Aurora: The Danish hypercar that puts driving experience first
The Zenvo Aurora has all the ingredients of a modern hypercar – a hybrid V12, up to 1,850bhp and dramatic styling. Yet its creators insist the numbers aren't the point.
Zenvo. Sounds like one of those newfangled Chinese EV brands making the rounds internationally these days, doesn’t it?
But we assure you, it is not.
The brand is 100 per cent Danish; its name is a loose portmanteau of those of its co-founders, Jesper Jensen and Troels Vollertsen. The duo established the company in 2007 as Nordic Sports Car A/S before rebranding it two years later with the launch of its first prototype, the Zenvo STI.
In 2018, the company was sold to Czech investors. Vollertsen remains Chief Technical Officer (CTO) alongside Jens Sverdrup, who joined a year later as chairman and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to steer Zenvo through "a new chapter".
Enter the Aurora, named after the Northern Lights, of course.
"We're not reinventing the hypercar, just making a better one," Sverdrup said during our chat at the private lounge of the Wearnes Bonded Gallery, an exclusive, climate-controlled car storage facility in Singapore for exotic and classic cars.
With Wearnes Automotive as its local partner, Zenvo is on a global tour introducing the Aurora ahead of its production and global rollout in 2027, with stops in New York, Montreal and Nashville already completed.
"Singapore is an important market for Zenvo, with a highly knowledgeable community of collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate rare, highly engineered automobiles, and bringing the Aurora to Singapore is an important milestone," Sverdrup said.
THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL V12?
Even petrolheads might need a moment to wrap their heads around the fact that a Danish car brand is behind what's billed as the world's most powerful V12-engined hypercar when first deliveries arrive next year.
After all, the Danes have always excelled at design, just usually outside the automotive world. Until now.
The Aurora, which has a base price of €2.8 million (US$3.19 million; S$4.13 million), before taxes and options, is powered by a newly developed 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine designed from the ground up in partnership with MAHLE Powertrain. The engine, laid out in a 90-degree hot-V configuration, is mounted behind the cockpit and produces 1,250bhp up to its 9,800rpm redline.
That makes it one of the most powerful V12 engines ever fitted to a road car, second only to Aston Martin's Valkyrie. And we haven't even talked about the power boost from its electric motors yet.
"For me, the V12 is the ultimate," said Sverdrup. "It's the way it feels emotionally. If we were only looking for performance, we would have made a twin-turbo V8 and probably had the same power and better track performance. But it's the way the V12 sounds at almost 10,000rpm; it's amazing."
Two distinct two-seater variants have been planned: the Agil and the Tur. The former is a lightweight, track-focused – yet road-legal – rear-wheel-drive machine, while the latter is a more elegant four-wheel-drive grand tourer.
"An iron fist in a velvet glove," is how Chief Designer Christian Brandt described the Tur's beautifully sculpted bodywork draped over its complex aerodynamic skeletal structure.
Both models are limited to 100 units and will be hand-assembled in Denmark. There are also plans for roadster variants, limited to 25 units each, while Sverdrup revealed the company is working on a "junior hypercar" that's "smaller, simpler and lighter" – and possibly at "half the price".
"We don't know how many [we will produce] yet, but very limited, and much more limited than the Main Street guys like Ferrari and McLaren," he shared.
IT'S NOT ABOUT THE NUMBERS
The hybrid system adds three electric motors producing a further 600hp, bringing total output to 1,450bhp in the Agil and 1,850bhp in the Tur.
Unsurprisingly, the performance figures are staggering. The Agil dispatches the century sprint in 2.5 seconds, while the Tur does it in an even quicker 2.3 seconds.
But Sverdrup apparently doesn't "care so much about numbers". Instead, his mission is to create "the world's most engaging hypercar", which he believes Zenvo has achieved with the Aurora.
"The team, and myself included, have been involved in many other hypercar projects, and we've always been frustrated with certain compromises. Here was our chance to make a better hypercar, so that's literally what it is," explained Sverdrup, who brings 25 years of industry experience from Koenigsegg, Rimac, Pagani and Czinger to Zenvo.
"This is about a piece of kinetic art and sports equipment," he added. "You're driving it to feel something, and the emotional connection is actually more important than ever."
"That's why you see manual gearboxes coming back," Sverdrup said. "For a while, it was like nobody wanted them, but now, they're enjoying a renaissance. And performance numbers are no longer relevant, because even a Tesla can deliver hypercar levels of acceleration – but it doesn't make the car good."
Like buying a bottle of wine or whisky purely based on alcohol content, we suppose.
"You're not just buying that 20 per cent, and a higher percentage doesn't necessarily make the wine better," he affirmed. "It's about all the other flavours that you cannot easily quantify that creates a more refined way of interacting with the machine, in our case."
The Aurora, while not fitted with a manual gearbox, features a "smart gearbox" that delivers a smoother and more refined driving experience, even at lower speeds – addressing the common complaint that most supercars and hypercars feel clunky around town, only coming alive at full throttle.
"It doesn't matter how fast the car goes, if it's not enjoyable while going slowly," Sverdrup agreed.
The gearbox also doubles as a generator, supplying power between gear changes for smoother progress. That means the Singapore buyer who has already signed on the dotted line can still enjoy a comfortable drive home in peak-hour traffic – should he or she choose to register the car for road use instead of keeping it inside Wearnes' Bonded Gallery.
DANISH DESIGN PHILOSOPHY
Zenvo may now be Czech-owned, but it remains headquartered in the small town of Praesto on the Danish island of Zealand. In many ways, it is still unmistakably Danish.
"We have a different design philosophy," said Sverdrup, acknowledging the inevitable comparisons with Zenvo's Italian counterparts.
"There's less theatre and more substance," he said. "Denmark lives by architecture and design, so we're very much part of the Danish design tradition where form follows function, but it's still a beautiful form."
Zenvo therefore operates on what Sverdrup describes as a "typical Scandinavian philosophy", where efficiency, practicality and usability take precedence.
"So if you add something, it needs to solve more than one problem," he said.
You may also notice a distinction in the Aurora's bodywork compared with its pizza-loving peers.
"We don't do square; we do 'organic minimalism'. It's a very light and airy sort of design language of flowy, simple lines."
Ultimately, "you should be able to look at the car and go, 'yeah, that's definitely not Italian or British'," Sverdrup surmised.
LESS MOTOR VALLEY, MORE SILICON VALLEY
According to Sverdrup, Zenvo's corporate culture is "closer to the Silicon Valley way of thinking" than that of its competitors in Italy's Motor Valley, home to the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Pagani.
"That sort of makes it easier to attract the young, innovative types," he said.
At this stage, Zenvo employs around 120 people from 25 countries, brought together in a tiny village that's "never seen an immigrant in their whole life".
While the remote location can make it harder to attract talent, Sverdrup believes like-minded people are drawn to Zenvo for precisely that reason.
"It has been a big job to build this team and that's sort of what's in the way of our progress," he acknowledged. "Being where we are means we innovate more because we don't have suppliers on our doorstep. And we can't easily hire 500 engineers, so we tend to gravitate towards the brilliant innovative types."
On the upside, a flatter organisational structure makes for a more agile workforce and a corporate culture that's less constrained by bureaucracy.
"If people believe in what you do, like every good engineer who's frustrated by working for corporations because their input doesn't really show, they can have a part of the car which is theirs here at Zenvo. We're giving our workers a lot of freedom to work on new innovations, and I think that's very satisfying," he explained.
The kind of innovations that "make the world a better place", according to Sverdrup.
How so?
By developing innovations that move the needle meaningfully, from automotive safety features to emissions-lowering technology.
"It will trickle down to everything we do, and eventually find its way to mass market products. There's some sort of idealist in me," he said with a smile. Well, he'd certainly need to be, given Zenvo's ambitions.