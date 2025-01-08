2025 luxury automotive trend report: Industry leaders on COE prices, EVs and more

“At JLR, we remain unwavering in our commitment to a sustainable future. Electrification is not just a trend but a necessity for environmental stewardship and long-term market leadership. This commitment is reflected in our recent announcement of Type 00, the first model in Jaguar’s all-electric future – a pivotal milestone in our ‘Reimagine’ strategy.

Our approach prioritises delivering luxury vehicles that seamlessly integrate electric and hybrid technologies. By ensuring our sustainability goals are met, these vehicles are designed to offer exceptional performance and the premium experience expected by our customers. It’s also important to understand that JLR’s electrification strategy is aligned to provide an electrified powertrain option across the entire product range and one that is suitable to meet local market conditions – this strategy therefore allows JLR to adapt accordingly based on client and market demands.

We also recognise that challenges such as charging infrastructure need to be addressed to sustain demand for EVs. That’s why we are investing in strategic partnerships to expand charging networks and pioneering advancements in battery range, sustainability and efficiency. By focusing on these areas, we aim to ensure that our electrified offerings resonate with both early adopters and traditional luxury consumers, bridging the gap between aspiration and accessibility.”

On competing against Chinese EV players

“The rise of Chinese EV manufacturers is undeniable, but their success has often been concentrated in volume-driven, price-sensitive markets. As a luxury automaker with decades of enviable provenance, we believe JLR operates in a different sphere, focusing on premium experiences, cutting-edge technology and sustainability. We remain extremely focused on expanding our reach away from the competitive value proposition messaging.

The traditional automotive industry is undoubtedly in a transformative period, but by staying true to our brand ethos and embracing innovation, we believe that we can continue to lead in a competitive and rapidly changing global market.

Our ‘Reimagine’ strategy positions us uniquely in this landscape, blending luxury with electrification. Our focus remains on creating aspirational products like the forthcoming all-electric Jaguar line-up and the highly anticipated new Range Rover Electric model. These developments exemplify our commitment to combining timeless design with advanced electrification technologies and are designed to resonate deeply with discerning customers who prioritise both performance and exclusivity.”

IRENE NIKKEIN, REGIONAL DIRECTOR ASIA-PACIFIC