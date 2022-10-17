7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton on the life lessons that has influenced and inspired him

In person, Hamilton comes across as a man with unflinching focus. A man so serious about his craft that fearless fashion choices don’t even distract from his greatness.

And while we’re on the topic of greatness, let’s recap Hamilton’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) status: He holds the joint-record of seven World Drivers' Championship titles – tied with Michael Schumacher – plus the record for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes in F1 history.

The current 2022 season hasn’t been kind to him, though.

With zero wins and only six podium finishes so far, and with just four more races to go on this season’s calendar, an eighth championship title is beyond Hamilton’s grasp this year.

Still, that winner’s mindset remained rock solid during our private audience with Sir Lewis Hamilton, who was knighted at the New Year Honours in 2021 and also named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2020.

Here are some life lessons from the legend himself.

1. FIND YOUR FLOW

“I think my strength is in being very intuitive. Driving is an art form; it’s about flowing. It’s about not gripping the steering wheel too tight, not being tense.”

2. FOCUS ON THE POSSIBILITIES

“I'm very into music; I love writing songs and singing and making music. I have a friend who's a producer and engineer, and we’d normally sit at the computer together but the pandemic shut everything down completely so I ordered all the equipment online and I downloaded TeamViewer, and from Los Angeles, he could control my computer so I had a remote engineer, which I had never experienced before and I never knew was even possible. We recorded about 30 songs during that break.”

3. DON’T LET DYSLEXIA (OR YOUR HEADMASTER) STOP YOU

“I struggled so much in school. I discovered I was dyslexic when I was 17, and that was really difficult for me to overcome because I was spending [only] three days [a week] at school – my headmaster didn't support my career so he would penalise me and make me stand up facing the wall, and I'd be in detention all day on Monday because I took the weekend off [to race].

So I'd have Tuesday, Wednesday, and some of Thursday [in school], and then Thursday night we’d fly or drive to another part of the country to race. And I'd have a private teacher at 6.30am in the morning and 6.30pm in the evening – extra school, which no kid ever wants to have. No thanks. So that was tough for me.”

4. CHAMPION DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

“This has been such a male-dominated sport since I started in karting. I’ve been racing for 29 years since I was eight and when I got to Formula One, you've got over 1,000 people within the teams and there’s always been very few women and very few people of colour. I've generally always been the only person of colour in meeting rooms. These are questions that I've been asking for a long time, but never really having been able to challenge it, perhaps. So I started this commission two years ago to try to find what the barriers were for people that are trying to get into our sport through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) subjects, and why people in underserved communities aren't getting into STEM subjects (in school).