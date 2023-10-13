3 business leaders in Singapore share their tips on becoming a successful entrepreneur

Building a company from the ground-up is an arduous task. It requires hard work, resilience and plenty of sacrifices along the way.

In a special series, CNA Luxury featured three successful Singapore businesses that have made their mark on the international stage. Massage chair empire Osim was founded by Ron Sim in 1979. Today, Sim is building a spectrum of scalable Singapore-owned brands in the affordable luxury gourmet sector. These include TWG Tea, Bacha Coffee and more.

Ho Kwon Ping is one of Singapore’s most well-known hotel tycoons, having founded independent hospitality company, Banyan Tree Group. Banyan Tree has opened a total of 70 properties and counting, located all around the world.

Just as important as building a successful company is ensuring its continuity to the next generation. Oftentimes, this is a challenging endeavour. We hear the perspective of second-generation CEO Jamie Lim, who now leads Scanteak, the furniture company started by her father. Ron Sim, Ho Kwon Ping and Jamie Lim share their key advice for entrepreneurs in a video below: