The Singaporean who revamped a Japanese robatayaki restaurant to make you feel at home

Regulars to the 14-year-old Akanoya Robatayaki located at the ground floor of Orchard Rendezvous Hotel would have noticed a significant difference in the Japanese bincho grill restaurant.

The 2,100 sq ft restaurant still has its centrepiece dining counter, where diners can pick from a display of fresh produce for head chef Brandon Teo and his team to grill and serve directly to them on a wooden paddle. Now, there is also a new bar and private dining rooms.

These changes were implemented by Javier Goh, second-generation owner of Akashi Group, which owns Akanoya as well as Japanese sushi restaurant Akashi and Hong Kong-style diner London Fat Duck. He has been running the group’s restaurants for the past decade and was asked to head Akanoya when it reopened in January this year after its renovation.

“From observing F&B trends, a bar is very needed in restaurants. Youngsters these days can spend more and a drink always helps to break the ice whether you’re on a first date or a business meal,” Goh shared with CNA Luxury after a media preview of the new setup. A drink in hand also makes waiting for one’s table a better experience, he surmised.