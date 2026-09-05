Andre Fu reflects on 25 years of design and his enduring Singapore connection

The custom-made marble mosaic tiles still sparkle beneath the glow of the crystal chandeliers. The plush sofas still beckon, inviting guests to sink into them for hours. The 18m-high atrium above the lobby still inspires awe.

The well-loved Fullerton Bay Hotel has been open for more than 15 years, but the influence of its interior designer Andre Fu remains palpable. Best known for his hospitality projects, Fu layers his interpretation of modern luxury with an understated elegance. In doing so, guests feel compelled to dwell and dawdle for hours on end, never mind the bustling city just beyond the main doors.

“One may consider my work being centred around spatial layering, a highly calibrated use of proportion and light; restraint in material selection combined with richness in texture; and an emphasis on craftsmanship over ornament,” explained the Hong Kong-based designer, who has run his eponymous practice, Andre Fu Studio, for 25 years.

His portfolio includes some of the world’s best-known hospitality names. Among them are The Upper House, where he had his big break; Claridge’s Spa and its duplex penthouse suite, The Residence; Dusit Thani Bangkok; Waldorf Astoria Osaka; and Capella Taipei. In Singapore, his projects include Capella Singapore and Andaz Singapore.