What’s next for Zouk? Hotels and sneaker stores, says chief Andrew Li

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS… DOESN’T INTEND TO STAY IN VEGAS

It must be nice to have a parent with deep pockets to make all that global expansion possible.

The iconic homegrown brand, which for decades won international acclaim for its cult status as a pioneer in the Singapore clubbing scene, was first sold to Genting Hong Kong in 2015 and later to Tulipa, a firm owned by the company’s former deputy CEO Lim Keong Hui, for S$14 million in 2020.

Since the acquisition, the new Zouk as it were, has been steadily growing into a lifestyle empire and expanding its portfolio of brands to include new F&B concepts. It also brought popular American burger chain Five Guys to Singapore in 2019.

“We didn’t want to be relying on just one revenue stream,” Li stated.

It was a strategy that, thankfully, presaged the pandemic and helped the group pull through at the height of the lockdowns last year.

“Globalising and growing new verticals in your business makes you much more resilient and we found Five Guys to be extremely resilient regardless of whether we were in lockdown, and that became a consistent revenue stream for us,” he explained.

As for the next verticals coming onstream?

“We’re also looking at doing our first hotel concept in Las Vegas, so we plan to have an Ayu hotel that’s part of the same complex in a few years. We have a huge space there – only about 60 per cent of the space has been built-up as of now – so it’s very exciting,” Li revealed.

Currently in its very early stages of planning, Zouk’s first hotel will be “more of a millennial hotel”, said Li. Think modern and eco-friendly with a fitness and health focus.

“Like a Potato Head Bali that’s got a lot more storytelling on how we are treating the planet,” he offered.