Anna Wintour: ‘I just have to make sure things are being done right’

Wintour came of age in late 1960s in London – amid Beatlemania, The Rolling Stones, and the thigh-baring skirts of Mary Quant. “I grew up at a time when women still left the dinner table so men could smoke their cigars and talk about the real issues of the day,” she says.

Hers was a privileged childhood, with a house on Phillimore Gardens, near Holland Park, now one of London’s most expensive streets (last year the average house price was £23.8m (S$39.7m)). Her mother was a film critic and her father the editor of the Evening Standard, where his exacting manner earned him the nickname “Chilly Charlie”. It is a characterisation that Wintour rejects.

“He was not a critical person. I would hear lots of stories about what a strong presence he was in the office, but we never saw that at home. He was very loving and kind and just wanted us to make our own way.”

Yet it was her father who suggested that Wintour write “editor of Vogue” on a careers form at school. “I don’t think I would have thought about it without him being so...specific.”

The seed might have been planted early, but Wintour’s journey to the top of the masthead was not a straight climb. She left school at 16. “I wasn’t very good at it, to be honest,” she says. “And wanted to be independent and make my own way.” Her phone begins to hum on silent, but she ignores it. “It was a combination of being a lazy student and having brothers and sisters who were very academic.”

She took up jobs on the sales floors of Biba, then Harrods. Her father helped her land her first editorial job at the fashion title Harper’s & Queen, where she impressed the staff with her designer clothes and immaculate grooming. Then, in her mid-twenties, she moved to New York, where she revelled in an anonymity she couldn’t have as the daughter of a famous newspaper editor in London: “Nobody gives a damn about where you come from or where you went to school.”

A stint at Harper’s Bazaar preceded a move to New York magazine, where she once persuaded Jean-Michel Basquiat to make a painting for a fashion shoot. Among those who took notice was Alexander Liberman, Conde Nast’s brilliant but wily editorial director, who called Wintour “a couple of times before he came up with a role that was the right fit”.

That role was creative director of Vogue, a job that did not previously exist and, much to the annoyance and alarm of then Vogue editor Grace Mirabella, reported not to her but to Liberman.

From Liberman, Wintour learnt “to keep meetings very short. He was very, very decisive. He understood creativity, he nurtured it, he valued it and he was also excellent at separating his private personal life [from] his work life.” He had, she recalls laughingly, “a desk with nothing on it, except I learnt later, a buzzer underneath, so that when he was done with you, which was in about five minutes, his assistant could come in and whisk you away.”

The waiter returns with a modest portion of gnocchi, which is left cooling on the table.

In 1985 Liberman and Conde Nast’s owner, Si Newhouse, sent her back to London to edit British Vogue. It was there – after she fired most of the staff – that Fleet Street began to paint her as an ice queen.

Wintour says she has done her best to ignore the tabloid caricatures. “They have a vivid imagination at times. I hope sincerely that the colleagues I work with know who I am and what our joint values are. I certainly know very well [my son] Charlie and [my daughter] Bee have a very clear idea of what I am and what I am not,” she says with a gentle laugh.

As her profile grew did she feel the need, as her late friend Karl Lagerfeld did, to develop a separate public persona?

Wintour, who utters not a single “um” during our interview, takes a long pause. “Karl was really good at separating his public persona from his private person. Sadly, I think he was quite, in many ways, solitary. And it’s not that he didn’t have close friends, he certainly did. But his private life, a lot of it, was connected to . . .” She leaves the word “work” unsaid.

“For me, when I’m home with my kids and the grandchildren and my friends at home, we don’t talk about work. We play tennis, and stupid games. That’s my solace.”