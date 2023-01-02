Anyone can taste and appreciate wine, it’s just a question of memory, says Champagne Pol Roger’s director

“We are not part of a group or conglomerate; we don’t have the budget or power to play the game of quantity against big players who are 10 times bigger than us. If you do that, you’d be dead in the long run,” said de Billy. “We want to grow — but very slowly, with the same margin.”

Pol Roger, he added, focuses on quality over quantity. That’s a hackneyed phrase but when de Billy tells you about his growing up years in his household, you come to understand that the aphorism isn’t something he bandies about: Drinking champagne in his home wasn’t a must — one could have a sip if one asked — but tasting faulty wines or champagnes was an obligation.

“If there was something wrong with a champagne, like if it had cork taint, our father wanted us to taste it to recognise what was wrong with it,” said de Billy.

The maison is currently applying the final coat of paint to a new winemaking facility, which will allow offer better insulation to combat the effects of global warming.

“As a family business, we work not for ourselves but for future generations. We must think 50 years ahead. A family business is like a chain: When one part of the chain breaks, everyone is affected. And that happens when one family member is selfish or thinks he or she is cleverer than the others,” said de Billy. “My role is to give the next generation something better than what we already have.”

THE BRAND SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

Pol Roger holds a certain prestige among champagne lovers. In his book, Voyage en Champagne, French journalist Jean-Paul Kauffmann described Pol Roger as “the gentlemen’s champagne”. The maison is also known for its labyrinthine underground cellars that run for 7km, with its deepest section descending some 33 metres below ground. In 2018, the subterranean tunnels made the headlines when an excavation on a section of the cellar that collapsed in 1900 brought a discovery of intact bottles dating between 1887 and 1898.