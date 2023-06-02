The houses this eco-conscious architect designs embody a keen sensibility for melding architecture with nature

Guz Wilkinson has been based in Singapore for 31 years, creating green houses before biophilic architecture became trendy. In his creations, the landscaping is always the protagonist. Green roofs, lush greenery, hanging plants and pools result in incredibly bucolic environments – visions of Eden brought to life.

Wilkinson leans toward an approach of passive sustainability, so that the people living in the property can enjoy tropical living. Large sliding doors allow for unencumbered transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as for breezes to ventilate the homes.

Given his mastery in designing houses suited for this climate, it is interesting that Wilkinson was ‘accidently’ introduced to tropical architecture. The story of how the English architect ended up in Singapore is a fascinating one as if straight out of an adventure book.