Can a city be designed to care? Inside one architect’s vision for a kinder Singapore

Cities today are planned with concepts like mixed-use projects, smart technology, affordable housing, and biophilia in mind. Important as these are, architect Randy Chan feels there is a more vital metric to consider before any decision is made on where brick and mortar is to be laid: the notion of care.

Tempting as it is to dismiss it as highfalutin philosophy, he in fact built a very convincing case. “Care is an attitude that I wish every designer will have. It should be at the forefront of anything that we do,” said the principal of Zarch Collaboratives.

Chan founded his firm in 1999 on the similarly radical concept of a multi-disciplinary approach. Consequently, in addition to architecture, he has become a recognised name in the conservation, art, and curation circles. “It was a crazy idea back then to have this approach, because architecture was quite siloed as a discipline. Thank goodness the world has moved towards a more collaborative fashion,” the 55-year-old revealed.

It could be argued that it is precisely his out-of-the-box way of thinking that has enabled him to identify care as a prerequisite for urban design. Trained in architecture, he uses it as a tool to effect the mindset shift he hopes to achieve. He said: “It has given me the ability to see beyond what is being built, to how the space is a void, an intangible thing, that I question the possibilities of.”