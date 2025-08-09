From her hands to his heart: A son’s devotion to preserving the taste of his mother’s Peranakan cooking

Arthur Lim still speaks about his mother in the present tense. “She uses a bit more of lemongrass,” he said, describing how Alice Choo's laksa differs from traditional versions. For a moment, you forget that Alice passed away in 2019 at age 94, her mind sharp until the end. Yet, her memory lives so vividly in Lim’s kitchen that she might as well be standing beside him, approving each dish with the exacting standards that once made him nervous as a young cook seeking her blessing.

It’s this vivid presence that has driven Lim to an unexpected calling that weaves together his mother's culinary legacy with his own journey as a private dining host. His cookbook Tok Panjang: The Evolution of a Peranakan Heritage Feast, first published in late 2023 by Landmark Books Singapore, represents more than a collection of recipes – it’s the culmination of years spent preserving a disappearing tradition while building his own reputation among Singapore’s most discerning food enthusiasts. The first edition sold out its thousand-copy print run in 18 months, and a second print run has just been released.

The path to this preservation mission was hardly direct. After a long career in finance at OCBC and Standard Chartered Merchant Bank, plus managing a Japanese supermarket in London, Lim returned to Singapore in 2000 expecting a quieter chapter. What he found instead was a calling that had been quietly brewing in his mother’s kitchen all along.