Meet the Singaporean businessman running Singapore’s first AI-powered scalp clinic

In the cutthroat world of commerce, there is no pausing by the wayside to catch a breather — even in a moment’s rest to savour success is the risk of being left behind.

Arich Tan knows this too well. After 12 years of managing traditional wellness and beauty aesthetics brands, the co-founder and group chief executive officer of A Wellness Holding (AWHL) saw that businesses risk being obliterated if innovation and technology were not at the core. Staying ahead of the curve with relevant services and technologically advanced offerings was necessary as he observed his customers moving towards their 40s and 50s.

He shared: “I noticed that many brands are gone when the founders pass on. It made me think about going beyond the traditional wellness models and venturing into technology to leave a legacy.”

Two years ago, Tan plunged into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) to launch DrScalp, an AI-driven scalp-care clinic. He put in S$5 million into research and development, working with an AI professor to create an accurate and personalised analytical tool, and a company specialising in bionanotechnology to develop solutions that tackle conditions such as hair loss, greying hair, and oily and sensitive scalps at a deeper cellular level.