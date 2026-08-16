How Singapore’s Ascott grew from its first serviced residence into a global hospitality business

Not too long ago, a hotel room had a very specific purpose. You would check in, deposit your luggage, then disappear for the rest of the day – only returning to bed down for the night. The cycle would likely repeat itself for the duration of your trip.

The room might have been functional, comfortable, occasionally luxurious – but ultimately a place to pause briefly between work and leisure. Somewhere along the way, the lines between hotels, residences and workspaces began to blur.

A business trip might stretch into a long weekend. Remote working and digital nomadism became commonplace. That meant having a proper desk in the room, rather than a dressing table or TV console doubling as a workspace. And with the advent of food delivery apps, staying in became an attractive alternative to dining out – putting pantries, kitchenettes and dining spaces into the equation.

Increasingly, travellers aren’t just looking for somewhere to stay; they’re looking for somewhere to live, however briefly.