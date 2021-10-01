From rags to riches: 5 Asian billionaires who came from nothing

He’s known as the billionaire founder of Alibaba and Ant Group, but Jack Ma had to fight through several hardships to get to where he is today. Ma was born in Hangzhou, China. He grew up in a poor family and was raised during the rise of communist China.

As a young child, Ma would visit hotels where US tourists were staying to learn English in exchange for giving them tours around the city. He failed his university entrance exam twice, before eventually passing and going on to study English at the Hangzhou Teacher’s Institute.

After graduation, he applied for several jobs, including a job at KFC, but was ultimately rejected. He finally found work as an English teacher and was paid just US$12 a month.

Ma was introduced to the Internet for the first time on a trip to the US in 1995. Captivated, he thought of building something that would put China on the world’s Internet map. His first two ventures failed before he finally found success with Alibaba.

LI KA-SHING