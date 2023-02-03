Actress and model Cindy Bishop on summiting a Swiss peak: ‘Travel is good for a woman’s soul’

Travel is good for the soul. Nothing has quite demonstrated this than the reopening of borders and the resumption of international travel that began last year.

But for Cindy Sirinya Bishop, United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador to Asia and the Pacific and founder of the #DontTellMeHowToDress movement against gender based-violence and Christine Amour-Levar, founder of Women on a Mission and HER Planet Earth, two non-profit organisations established to support and empower women who have been subjected to violence and abuse, and those affected by climate change through expedition-led fundraising initiatives, this expression took on a whole new level of meaning – literally.

The pair were part of an all-female group of 80 women from 25 countries who set a world record for the longest women's rope team when they scaled the 4,164m tall Breithorn mountain in Switzerland last year.

Created to raise the profile of women in mountain and outdoor sports, the annual '100% Women Peak Challenge' is part of Switzerland Tourism’s ‘100% Women’ initiative launched in 2021, in partnership with the Swiss Mountain Guide Association, Swiss mountaineering brand Mammut, and the Swiss Alpine Club.