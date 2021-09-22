‘Good food doesn't have to be expensive’: Astons founder Aston Soon

Back in his secondary school days, Aston Soon recalls going to class with a backpack filled not with textbooks, but with his work uniform for his part time job at the now-defunct American steakhouse, Ponderosa.

He was never really the studious type, and instead found joy in the hustle and bustle of working in a restaurant. In fact, there were days where he skipped school just to go to work. “In those days, people used to carry pagers. When my manager paged me, I would climb over the school fence and go off to work,” the now 50-year-old shared, chuckling at the memory.

From a young age, Soon was always finding opportunities to work. “It was not about the money, but the ability to experience different kinds of jobs,” he said.