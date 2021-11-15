‘ATLAS was my third child’: Parkview Square developer Vicky Hwang

Vicky’s father resides in Taiwan, while her mother relocated to Singapore to help care for the kids. The rest of her kin live in Hong Kong, mostly in Hong Kong Parkview, a sprawling apartment complex on Hong Kong Island that the family developed.

I learn that Vicky ended up in the family business on account of FOMO – not quite the usual path that scions take. After completing her Master’s, her father urged her to join the Group. But it took seeing her brother and cousins working on the Battersea Power Station project, and living together in the same house in London, for her to commit.

“It was really a groundbreaking project with all these incredible designers and other institutions involved. I kind of had serious FOMO, like how could I not go and join them all in London? It was just this incredible opportunity.” Along the way, she began to realise that it was her duty to contribute to the life that her family enjoyed. “And once you’re in it, you’re just in it.”

Of course it wasn’t a total culture shock for Vicky. Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, work permeated every part of life. “When you go on holidays, it’s a research trip. When you’re having dinner, it’s discussion time. When it’s a Sunday, you go on site visits. It kind of infiltrates everything and it marries seamlessly into family life.”