‘Our dad is like a rare Pokemon’: B P de Silva scions Navin, Rehan and Shanya

But by far the most evocative lessons in business – and in life – come from dad. As a well-respected member of the local business community, and as someone who’s known to cut a kind and caring figure, Sunil has dispensed invaluable advice to his brood.

“One of them that comes to mind is, if ever there’s a sensitive situation where a decision needs to be taken, we always err on the side of letting the other party sort of have the advantage, even if it means we have a disadvantage,” explained Rehan. “And yeah, he’s always fair, sometimes to the point that maybe we might lose out a bit. But he sleeps well at night.

“So that’s the DNA that I always try to share with my staff. If I have a tough business deal to do in the future, I just have to look at my dad’s photograph. And I kind of know the answer.”

For Shanya, the quality she finds most appealing in her dad is his grace. “My dad’s a man of grace. So I sit with him on a different board outside of B P de Silva. And I have seen how manipulative and cruel people can be on a board. Once I saw it play out towards my father. I was observing how my dad was responding with such class and such grace, it just made the other fellow look really silly. And to me, that’s something I strive towards.”

To Navin, Sunil is the “ultimate expression of a values-based business person”. If everyone on a board has come to a mutual agreement – even if that decision is erroneous – Navin believes that his father won’t back down and will keep fighting for what he believes to be true. “And that’s something that I’ve kind of learned from him.”