Banyan Tree founder Ho Kwon Ping: ‘Successful entrepreneurship is knowing which waves to ride’

NAVIGATING CRISIS AND RIDING THE WAVES

With almost three decades at the helm of Banyan Tree, Ho has steered the hotel chain through plenty of ups and downs. One of the most difficult crises he has had to navigate is the 2004 tsunami. “We had resorts that were completely destroyed. Thankfully, we had no deaths, but we had so many stories of near deaths,” he recalled. “That really affected us because our people were affected.”

Ho also describes the COVID-19 pandemic as “a bad dream”. During the pandemic, the group had to navigate the challenging circumstances of operating with zero occupancy at many of its properties. It is during these times that a company’s culture is truly tested. “As a people-driven company, we have learnt that crises will always continue to occur. It’s a given especially in our business of hospitality. So it is critical to build up trust between management and associates, and trust and belief in the company.”

The biggest lesson in entrepreneurship Ho has learnt over the years is to know when to ride the waves. “I don’t surf, but I like to watch people surfing. Successful entrepreneurship is knowing which waves to ride,” said Ho, adding that as entrepreneurs, it is important to see what societal or business trends are worth catching on.

“There are waves that will peter out prematurely. Or there may be a big wave that comes but others are still sitting around and paddling. But this wave happens to be the one near where you are sitting. Some get on the wave too soon or too late. But there may be some who are skillful enough to ride the wave all the way to shore. So entrepreneurship is a combination of skill, pure luck and good timing,” he elaborated.

Ho also stressed the importance of being humble in entrepreneurship. “It’s nothing about how great you are. If you didn’t have the right timing, if you didn’t have luck, you wouldn’t be here. Never fool yourself into thinking that it was because of you. There are many people out there who are smarter than you or more hardworking, but they didn’t make it not because they are less capable. You just happened to ride the wave at the right time.”