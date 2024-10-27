Belle Yeoh, the corporate dropout crafting ceramics for some of the finest restaurants in Malaysia
Belle Yeoh of Buttersage Pottery, a Penang potter, is shaping a new career making bespoke tableware for the country’s finest restaurants.
When Belle Yeoh took her first pottery class in early 2022, she was seeking respite from the demands of corporate life. Two years later, her handmade ceramics grace the tables of Penang’s Michelin-starred restaurant Au Jardin and other notable establishments across Malaysia. This transition from office worker to full-time ceramicist reflects a growing trend of professionals pursuing artisanal crafts, but Yeoh's story stands out for its rapid ascent in the luxury dining sector.
NEW BEGINNINGS
As the founder of Buttersage Pottery in Penang, Yeoh has successfully transformed a pandemic-era hobby into a thriving business. “Pottery was something I had been observing from a distance for months due to my love for handmade tableware,” said Yeoh, who found the transition back to office life challenging after lockdowns. The initial class proved transformative. “Those few hours learning about the craft were liberating,” she recalled. “I was very drawn to the fact that I could express myself through creating beautiful pieces using clay, and the ability to do so in a solitary environment.”
This solitary creative process aligns perfectly with Yeoh's philosophy about the role of handmade ceramics in daily life. “When I purchase handmade ceramics, I put a lot of thought into choosing the right piece and cherish it, turning every use into almost like a ritual,” she explained. This mindful approach to craft and consumption infuses every aspect of her work. “I want to create tableware that you’d choose mindfully and use with intention. I want them to be a reminder to slow down and live in the moment.”
By mid-2022, Yeoh had made the bold decision to take a career break to focus on improving her skills. She launched her brand at the end of that year, initially viewing it as an exploration of creative possibilities. Through self-learning and organic growth, Buttersage Pottery evolved from a personal project into a sought-after brand among Malaysia’s culinary elite.
WHEN THE STARS ALIGN
Yeoh’s entry into high-end restaurant ceramics came through a connection with chef Kim Hock Su of Au Jardin. After several discussions about ceramics and designs, they discovered their aesthetics aligned well. This partnership helped establish Buttersage Pottery’s reputation in the fine dining sector, where the relationship between chef and ceramicist is crucial.
When creating pieces for restaurants, Yeoh engages in detailed consultations with chefs. “Some projects have specific dimensions and shapes from the get-go, whereas others could be more open-ended,” she explained. Each chef brings a unique vision of how handmade ceramics can elevate their dishes. After initial discussions, she typically takes several weeks to design, craft, and test samples before proceeding with full production.
Operating as a one-person business, Yeoh manages all aspects of production. She maintains a strict work schedule to meet delivery timelines, though the physical demands of pottery — including heavy lifting and long hours at the wheel — can be taxing. “I am fortunate to have clients who are very patient and understanding of my one-person operation,” she said. “They appreciate the care and time I put into creating their pieces and for that I am always grateful.”
ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICE
Located just five minutes from the beach in Penang, Yeoh's studio in George Town reflects her deep connection to the island. “The abundance of art here, both new and old, is incredibly inspiring,” she said of her hometown. “There's a lot of synergy among the creators and small business owners here.” As a self-described “born and bred Penangit” and island girl at heart, Yeo’'s work is profoundly influenced by the sea. She frequently finds herself drawing inspiration from the calm sandy beaches, and sometimes incorporates local elements into her pieces, such as using collected shells to stamp designs. “This allows me to share a piece of the island through my work,” she explained. Her products are sold at locally curated stores like Sixth Sense and Suka Suka, where she enjoys working with owners who are creatives themselves.
Sustainability is also a key consideration in her practice. Yeoh is acutely aware of pottery production’s significant carbon footprint, from firing emissions to the use of mined raw materials. To minimise this impact, she uses an electric kiln for lower emissions, makes glazes in smaller batches, reclaims clay trimmings, and reuses packaging materials where possible. “I believe the small things add up,” she noted. “When cared for properly, ceramics can last a very, very long time,” she added.
TAKING SHAPE
As Buttersage Pottery grows, Yeoh remains focused on creating pieces that encourage mindful use. She continues to find joy in the creative process, and this joy is evident in her work. “I aim to create with intention and gratitude and try to capture the newfound sense of joy that has come with doing what I love,” she reflected. Currently in discussions with other prominent restaurants in Malaysia, she also hopes to increase the retail availability of her work in the coming year.
Through her transition from corporate professional to full-time ceramicist, Yeoh has found a niche that combines artisanal craftsmanship with luxury dining. Her success demonstrates the viability of pursuing creative passions professionally, even in challenging economic times. More importantly, it shows how one person’s quest for meaningful work can result in objects encouraging others to live more intentionally, one carefully crafted piece at a time.