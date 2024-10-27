Belle Yeoh, the corporate dropout crafting ceramics for some of the finest restaurants in Malaysia

When Belle Yeoh took her first pottery class in early 2022, she was seeking respite from the demands of corporate life. Two years later, her handmade ceramics grace the tables of Penang’s Michelin-starred restaurant Au Jardin and other notable establishments across Malaysia. This transition from office worker to full-time ceramicist reflects a growing trend of professionals pursuing artisanal crafts, but Yeoh's story stands out for its rapid ascent in the luxury dining sector.

NEW BEGINNINGS

As the founder of Buttersage Pottery in Penang, Yeoh has successfully transformed a pandemic-era hobby into a thriving business. “Pottery was something I had been observing from a distance for months due to my love for handmade tableware,” said Yeoh, who found the transition back to office life challenging after lockdowns. The initial class proved transformative. “Those few hours learning about the craft were liberating,” she recalled. “I was very drawn to the fact that I could express myself through creating beautiful pieces using clay, and the ability to do so in a solitary environment.”

This solitary creative process aligns perfectly with Yeoh's philosophy about the role of handmade ceramics in daily life. “When I purchase handmade ceramics, I put a lot of thought into choosing the right piece and cherish it, turning every use into almost like a ritual,” she explained. This mindful approach to craft and consumption infuses every aspect of her work. “I want to create tableware that you’d choose mindfully and use with intention. I want them to be a reminder to slow down and live in the moment.”

By mid-2022, Yeoh had made the bold decision to take a career break to focus on improving her skills. She launched her brand at the end of that year, initially viewing it as an exploration of creative possibilities. Through self-learning and organic growth, Buttersage Pottery evolved from a personal project into a sought-after brand among Malaysia’s culinary elite.

WHEN THE STARS ALIGN