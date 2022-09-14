What would Benedict Cumberbatch do if he could manipulate time?

Anyone familiar with Marvel’s Doctor Strange will know that its title character Stephen Strange has a complicated relationship with time, having to bend its laws in order to save the world (or his sanity, depending on which story you’ve followed). But the man who plays the cinematic version of him has a more poetic view of time’s merciless march.

“Like most people I’ve wanted to escape time, especially when we feel scheduled to the hilt,” said Benedict Cumberbatch during a recent interview over Zoom. “What is a holiday but simply not being on someone else’s schedule? And yet time has this wonderful elastic ability because in heightened moments of our life, whether they are tragic or happy, we have a different relationship to it.”

The award-winning British actor and father of three becomes increasingly aware of this relationship when looking at his children. “They know their beats and their rhythms but they’re only just now learning to read time and understanding what hours are. When you’re very young, time doesn’t mean anything to you. But as an adult, being able to guide yourself through your day with these markers of time – I love that.”

It is why he’s among the few who prefers waking up to the task of winding his watch rather than check his phone, since the latter “pulls you into so many different worlds. But there’s an honesty about a timepiece on your wrist.”

While Cumberbatch admits that playing the role of Doctor Strange didn’t exactly change his attitude toward time, it did deepen his understanding of how important a watch can be. “He was a man trapped in his own gilded cage, and part of it was the prestige of wearing expensive watches as a status symbol – something he thought was an infinite resource until that violent car crash,” he explained.