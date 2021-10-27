10 minutes with… The great-great-great-grandson of Louis Vuitton

What’s a typical week like for you?

Crazy, because we just finished the [fashion] shows. What I like most about the shows is the day after, where we see and touch the products – the quality, creativity, attention to detail and craftsmanship – with our clients.

There’s no typical week, more like there’s a typical hour. I’m always jumping from one topic to another, going from one meeting to another, crossing between buildings as our offices are located in two different buildings. It’s crazy but interesting. There’s so much energy, seeing different people, as I work with all the departments – communications, client relations, and so on.

On weekends, I visit the country house to rest mentally, but I have many activities going on there! When you are working for LV and with the family, you are always on the go. We are all nuts. It’s not a question of age, but of mentality. As long as you’re curious about life, about everything, that’s what makes things interesting.

Yesterday we launched to press a new (fictionalised) novel about Louis Vuitton. We also talked about if we were to do a movie about the life of Louis Vuitton, who would be the actors? We had in mind a French-American actor as a young Louis Vuitton, maybe Anthony Hopkins as an older Louis Vuitton. As for Louis around 40… maybe it would be Virgil [Abloh]… it matches our spirit of disruption.



What are your favourite Louis Vuitton items for everyday use?